Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after acquiring an additional 718,266 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 93,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 96,136 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $2,852,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of EXR opened at $151.80 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

