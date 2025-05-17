Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $312,000 in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,335 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.65. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

