Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $342,000 in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECOW stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $84.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

