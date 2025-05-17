Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $342,000 Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Community Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 717,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after buying an additional 558,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 79,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 133,482 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In related news, Director Cathrine Cotman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,861 shares in the company, valued at $408,023.10. This represents a 14.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -606.45%.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

