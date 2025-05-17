Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 657 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $694,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,314,000 after purchasing an additional 919,424 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,999,000 after purchasing an additional 685,023 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after purchasing an additional 617,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,746.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 502,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,487,000 after purchasing an additional 484,436 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.56.

HLT opened at $255.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.93 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

