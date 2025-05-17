Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,192,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,297,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

