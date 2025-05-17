Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,984 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1207 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.