Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,585,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEMB opened at $27.73 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

