Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,801,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 90,616 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 220,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB opened at $41.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.5745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 104.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

