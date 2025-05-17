Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.16% of NGL Energy Partners worth $33,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,647,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL opened at $3.30 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $435.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

