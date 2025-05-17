Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $31,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

