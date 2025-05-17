Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.29% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $32,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

