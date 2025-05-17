Bank of America Corp DE Buys 67,454 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.72% of Rogers worth $32,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,725,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after purchasing an additional 255,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 180,086 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 810,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,317,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $69.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, VP Griffin Melaney Gappert sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $47,287.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,474.20. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

