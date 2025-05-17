Bank of America Corp DE Buys 91,069 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,636,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,069 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $32,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $12.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

