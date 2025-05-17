Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 961,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Grifols worth $30,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Grifols by 381.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 469,401 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grifols by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.44. Grifols, S.A. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grifols

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.