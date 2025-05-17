Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 688,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $30,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.82. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

