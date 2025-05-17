Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 478.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of Triumph Financial worth $31,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TFIN shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,770. This represents a 17.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59 and a beta of 1.27. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $110.58.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

