Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $33,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.03 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Articles

