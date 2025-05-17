Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.25 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.74% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,398,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $48.81 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

