Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.49 Million Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,237 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 872,289 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of STMicroelectronics worth $30,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after buying an additional 1,939,088 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 858,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,006 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,987,000 after purchasing an additional 231,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.97.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

