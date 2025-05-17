Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of American Healthcare REIT worth $30,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,374 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $33,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,732,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 861,882 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

