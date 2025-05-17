Bank of America Corp DE Has $31.35 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.83% of ICU Medical worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 764.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $141.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.10. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.91 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.87.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $752,980.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,828.95. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $274,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,795.44. This trade represents a 80.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,027 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

