Bank of America Corp DE Has $32.27 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.65% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $32,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,704,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.