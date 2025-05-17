Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.32 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 236.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $34,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $141,725.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,140.23. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $340,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,680. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNO opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

