Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.55 Million Stake in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,721,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Veren were worth $34,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veren by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veren alerts:

Veren Price Performance

Shares of VRN opened at $6.01 on Friday. Veren Inc. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.