Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.67% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $34,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $31.85 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

