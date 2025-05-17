Bank of America Corp DE Has $34.71 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 883,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $14,828,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 43,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA EOS opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.