Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Viking were worth $34,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,025,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,267,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Viking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,654,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,746,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Stock Up 4.7%

NYSE VIK opened at $48.37 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion and a PE ratio of 186.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIK. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Viking to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIK

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.