Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 913,843 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,957,000 after purchasing an additional 390,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 327,936 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Baird R W upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. The trade was a 74.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,879 shares of company stock worth $8,214,815. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5%

CPRX stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.