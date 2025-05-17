Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,779 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 5.30% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Montrose Environmental Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.