Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,717 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

