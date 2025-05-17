Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.32% of Azenta worth $30,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Stock Up 2.8%

AZTA opened at $27.47 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.