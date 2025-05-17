Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 16,647 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.34% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $31,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

