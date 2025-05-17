Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 51,226 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $30,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,661,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 526,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $117.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.98. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $101.63 and a 52-week high of $124.10. The stock has a market cap of $368.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.