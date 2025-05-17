Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 579.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.25 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

