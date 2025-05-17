Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.04% of The Hackett Group worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

