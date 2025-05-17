Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 247,634 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.44% of Mosaic worth $34,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

