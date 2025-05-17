Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,599 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of Science Applications International worth $32,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.2%

SAIC stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.55. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Stories

