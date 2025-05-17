Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,673 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

