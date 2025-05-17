Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,127 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $30,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

RTO stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

