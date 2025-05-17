Bank of America Corp DE Sells 173,815 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 173,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $34,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $27.20 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

