Bank of America Corp DE Sells 192,543 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 192,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Globus Medical worth $33,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,898 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Globus Medical by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 516,887 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 88,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of GMED stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.