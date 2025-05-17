Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,085 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,085 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $10,300,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,191 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AB opened at $40.78 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 86.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AB. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AllianceBernstein

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.