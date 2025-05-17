Bank of America Corp DE Sells 252,320 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,890,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in XPeng were worth $34,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 target price on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 2.64.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

