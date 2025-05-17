Bank of America Corp DE Sells 31,826 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $2,538,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. The trade was a 43.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.