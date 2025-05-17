Bank of America Corp DE Sells 37,252 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,913,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

