Bank of America Corp DE Sells 39,274 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Trading Up 1.2%

MarketAxess stock opened at $216.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.81 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.