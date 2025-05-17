Bank of America Corp DE Sells 41,870 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 622,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. Research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

