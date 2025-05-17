Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,390,548 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,988,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,390,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $32,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 2,244,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,849 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 889,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,947,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,501,000 after purchasing an additional 750,472 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMC opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

