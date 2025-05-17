Bank of America Corp DE Sells 495,911 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,911 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.64% of Myriad Genetics worth $32,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.37 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

